Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Security Compass Application Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Security Compass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Security Compass Application Security Training
Development teams building secure code habits from day one should use Security Compass Application Security Training for its role-based curriculum that actually maps to what developers write, not generic security theater. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and runs on cloud infrastructure that scales from startups to enterprises without forced redesigns. Skip this if your developers already have hands-on lab experience baked into your SDLC or if you need a tool that also scans code; Security Compass trains people, not binaries.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.
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Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs Security Compass Application Security Training for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Security Compass Application Security Training: A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements. built by Security Compass..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Security Compass Application Security Training is developed by Security Compass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and Security Compass Application Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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