Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook
Startups and SMBs with under-resourced security teams should pick SafeStack Security Built-in Developer's Playbook because it packages secure coding instruction into one-hour modules developers will actually complete instead of abandoning. The playbook format with job aids and curated resources directly maps to NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function, meaning you're building a defensible training baseline without hiring a security trainer. Skip this if your developers need hands-on code review feedback or if you're already running a mature appsec program; this trains the fundamentals, not advanced threat modeling.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
Training course for developers on secure software development practices
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Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook: Training course for developers on secure software development practices. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook differentiates with Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook is developed by SafeStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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