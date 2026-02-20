Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. NINJIO Secure Code is a commercial secure code training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Development teams struggling to convert AppSec training into actual coding habits will see the biggest payoff from NINJIO Secure Code, which ties lessons directly to sprint cycles rather than forcing developers through abstract compliance modules. The platform aligns with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, and OWASP Top 10 standards while delivering role-based courses that stick to how developers actually work. Skip this if your organization needs a broader secure SDLC tool covering threat modeling, code review automation, or runtime enforcement; NINJIO is training-first, not a full pipeline solution.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding
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Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs NINJIO Secure Code for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
NINJIO Secure Code: AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. NINJIO Secure Code differentiates with Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. NINJIO Secure Code is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and NINJIO Secure Code serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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