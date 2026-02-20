Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

NINJIO Secure Code: AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.