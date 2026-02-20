Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Kirin AI Coding Safety is a commercial secure code training tool by Knostic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Security teams struggling to govern AI coding assistants without blocking developer velocity will find Kirin AI Coding Safety's focus on prompt injection detection and shadow AI discovery essential, since most teams have no visibility into which LLMs engineers are actually using. The platform covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS, meaning it handles both data leakage prevention and the underlying AI agent security enforcement that competitors often punt on. This is less relevant for organizations still in pilot phases with a single sanctioned coding assistant; Kirin assumes you've already lost control of the tool adoption problem.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs Kirin AI Coding Safety for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Kirin AI Coding Safety: Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers. built by Knostic. Core capabilities include Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. Kirin AI Coding Safety differentiates with Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Kirin AI Coding Safety is developed by Knostic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and Kirin AI Coding Safety serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox