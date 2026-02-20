Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Kirin AI Coding Safety: Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers. built by Knostic. Core capabilities include Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.