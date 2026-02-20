Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ID Agent Dark Web ID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ID Agent. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations need dark web monitoring that actually finds compromised credentials before attackers weaponize them, and ID Agent Dark Web ID covers the full attack surface: domains, IP addresses, email, and 640,000+ botnets scanned across markets, dumps, forums, and IRC channels around the clock. The 24/7 human-plus-machine monitoring with automated alerting and native PSA integration means your SOC doesn't manually hunt signals across disconnected tools. Skip this if you need supply chain risk visibility as part of the base product; that's an add-on, and the vendor's small headcount means response speed on custom integrations won't match larger players.
Developers and security engineers who need passive detection of leaked credentials in their browser traffic should use Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension; it catches API keys and database passwords that slip into logs, error pages, and third-party services before they propagate. The 393 GitHub stars reflect active community adoption and signal the tool works reliably in real browsers. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement or remediation workflows across your org; this is a point-of-use control, not a platform.
Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains.
A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments.
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Common questions about comparing ID Agent Dark Web ID vs Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension for your digital risk protection needs.
ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension: A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ID Agent Dark Web ID is developed by ID Agent. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is open-source with 393 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ID Agent Dark Web ID and Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Alerting. Key differences: ID Agent Dark Web ID is Commercial while Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is Free, Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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