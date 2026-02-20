Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations need dark web monitoring that actually finds compromised credentials before attackers weaponize them, and ID Agent Dark Web ID covers the full attack surface: domains, IP addresses, email, and 640,000+ botnets scanned across markets, dumps, forums, and IRC channels around the clock. The 24/7 human-plus-machine monitoring with automated alerting and native PSA integration means your SOC doesn't manually hunt signals across disconnected tools. Skip this if you need supply chain risk visibility as part of the base product; that's an add-on, and the vendor's small headcount means response speed on custom integrations won't match larger players.