ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..

ThreatMon Threat Monitoring: Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring, Surface and deep web monitoring, Leaked credential detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.