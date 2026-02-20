Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ID Agent Dark Web ID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ID Agent. StealthMole Credential Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations need dark web monitoring that actually finds compromised credentials before attackers weaponize them, and ID Agent Dark Web ID covers the full attack surface: domains, IP addresses, email, and 640,000+ botnets scanned across markets, dumps, forums, and IRC channels around the clock. The 24/7 human-plus-machine monitoring with automated alerting and native PSA integration means your SOC doesn't manually hunt signals across disconnected tools. Skip this if you need supply chain risk visibility as part of the base product; that's an add-on, and the vendor's small headcount means response speed on custom integrations won't match larger players.
StealthMole Credential Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential exposure alerts will find real value in StealthMole Credential Protection because it separates signal from noise by hunting stolen credentials across three distinct dark web attack vectors: malware-infected machines, combo list marketplaces, and breached databases. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring with actual incident characterization rather than just raw dark web feeds. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to action 50+ monthly alerts or if you need credential protection bundled with broader threat intelligence; StealthMole is purpose-built for teams that want to know exactly which usernames, passwords, and domains are compromised and where they surfaced.
Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains.
Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials.
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Common questions about comparing ID Agent Dark Web ID vs StealthMole Credential Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..
StealthMole Credential Protection: Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Detection of credentials leaked from malware-infected devices (Compromised Data Set), Detection of credentials leaked via combo lists on the dark web (Combo Binder), Detection of credentials leaked from breached databases (Credential Lookout)..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ID Agent Dark Web ID differentiates with 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets. StealthMole Credential Protection differentiates with Detection of credentials leaked from malware-infected devices (Compromised Data Set), Detection of credentials leaked via combo lists on the dark web (Combo Binder), Detection of credentials leaked from breached databases (Credential Lookout).
ID Agent Dark Web ID is developed by ID Agent. StealthMole Credential Protection is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ID Agent Dark Web ID and StealthMole Credential Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Alerting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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