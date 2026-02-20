ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..

Sendmarc Breach Detection: Monitors dark web and other sources for leaked credentials and breached data. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for leaked company data, Detection of hijacked credentials including passwords and email addresses, Identification of breached personal employee information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.