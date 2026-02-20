ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..

Moxso Data Breach Detection: Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Automatic alerts when employee data appears in external breaches, Continuous monitoring against hundreds of millions of data points, Data breach severity categorization..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.