ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.