Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ID Agent Dark Web ID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ID Agent. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations need dark web monitoring that actually finds compromised credentials before attackers weaponize them, and ID Agent Dark Web ID covers the full attack surface: domains, IP addresses, email, and 640,000+ botnets scanned across markets, dumps, forums, and IRC channels around the clock. The 24/7 human-plus-machine monitoring with automated alerting and native PSA integration means your SOC doesn't manually hunt signals across disconnected tools. Skip this if you need supply chain risk visibility as part of the base product; that's an add-on, and the vendor's small headcount means response speed on custom integrations won't match larger players.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ID Agent Dark Web ID vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ID Agent Dark Web ID differentiates with 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
ID Agent Dark Web ID is developed by ID Agent. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ID Agent Dark Web ID integrates with PSA platforms, Ticketing platforms, CRM platforms. Lunar integrates with Flashpoint, IntSights, Riskified, AFTRDRK, Rapido and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ID Agent Dark Web ID and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Alerting. Key differences: ID Agent Dark Web ID is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox