Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hypernative Wallet Protect is a commercial api security tool by Hypernative. Salt Security Illuminate is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Crypto-native teams and wallet providers need transaction-level threat detection before users sign, and Hypernative Wallet Protect is the only tool that simulates execution across 200+ risk types in real time. The API-first design catches phishing, malicious smart contracts, and fraudulent dApps before they drain assets, with continuous on-chain monitoring that maps to NIST DE.CM. Skip this if your organization treats blockchain security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational necessity; Hypernative requires teams that actively monitor non-custodial user behavior and can act on millisecond-level alerts.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and third-party integrations should start with Salt Security Illuminate because it finds and maps what you don't know exists, then enforces policy across it all. The platform maps to PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 compliance frameworks natively, and its behavioral analysis catches low-and-slow attacks that simple rate-limiting misses. Skip this if your API surface is small and well-documented; Illuminate's value compounds with chaos, not order.
API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Hypernative Wallet Protect vs Salt Security Illuminate for your api security needs.
Hypernative Wallet Protect: API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment..
Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hypernative Wallet Protect differentiates with Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment. Salt Security Illuminate differentiates with Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility.
Hypernative Wallet Protect is developed by Hypernative. Salt Security Illuminate is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hypernative Wallet Protect and Salt Security Illuminate serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Fraud Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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