Huskeys Adaptive Edge Security: Adaptive edge security layer that enhances existing WAFs without replacement. built by Huskeys. Core capabilities include Adaptive edge security layer over existing WAF, WAF augmentation without replacement, Edge-based traffic inspection..

HydroX AI Intelligent Guardian: AI-powered bot detection that classifies automated traffic to block threats in real time. built by HydroX AI. Core capabilities include Behavioral biometrics analysis (mouse movements, clicks, keyboard inputs), Device fingerprinting via machine learning, persistent across cookie clears and proxies, Contextual awareness analysis using time, geolocation, and business context..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.