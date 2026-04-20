Hunted Labs: Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies. built by Hunted Labs. Core capabilities include Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment..

XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.