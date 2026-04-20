Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hunted Labs is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hunted Labs. XEOL is a free software composition analysis tool by XEOL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
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Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing Hunted Labs vs XEOL for your software composition analysis needs.
Hunted Labs: Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies. built by Hunted Labs. Core capabilities include Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment..
XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hunted Labs differentiates with Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment. XEOL differentiates with End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data.
Hunted Labs is developed by Hunted Labs. XEOL is developed by XEOL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hunted Labs and XEOL serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Hunted Labs is Commercial while XEOL is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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