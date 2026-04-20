Protestware Open-Source Projects List

Application security teams managing open-source risk will find Protestware Open-Source Projects List valuable for catching politically motivated code injection that standard SCA tools overlook, since most vendors treat protestware as noise rather than supply chain signal. The list documents 78 verified projects with conditional malware and embedded messages, giving you concrete artifacts to flag during dependency audits rather than relying on CVE databases alone. This is a lookup tool, not an automated scanner, so it's not for teams expecting real-time integration into their build pipeline or continuous monitoring across thousands of dependencies.