Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hunted Labs is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hunted Labs. npm-zoo is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing open-source dependencies at small to mid-market scale should use npm-zoo for fast, zero-friction screening of known malicious packages before they enter your supply chain. The tool's strength is specificity: it maintains a curated blocklist rather than attempting broad vulnerability scoring, which means fewer false positives and faster decisions at code review time. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire dependency tree or integration with your existing SCA platform; npm-zoo is best deployed as a gating check, not a replacement for deeper composition analysis.
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects.
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Common questions about comparing Hunted Labs vs npm-zoo for your software composition analysis needs.
Hunted Labs: Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies. built by Hunted Labs. Core capabilities include Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment..
npm-zoo: npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hunted Labs and npm-zoo serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Security Research, Supply Chain Security, Package Security. Key differences: Hunted Labs is Commercial while npm-zoo is Free, npm-zoo is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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