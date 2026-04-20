Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hunted Labs is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hunted Labs. Meterian Componentpedia is a free software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open source risk across polyglot codebases will find Meterian Componentpedia most useful for component triage before deeper SCA scanning; its Maintenance and Safety Scores let you deprioritize stale or historically volatile libraries without running full dependency trees. The tool covers five language ecosystems with vulnerability comparison against industry databases, which is more language breadth than most free offerings provide. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or supply chain attestation; Componentpedia is a research and prioritization layer, not an enforcement engine.
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores.
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Common questions about comparing Hunted Labs vs Meterian Componentpedia for your software composition analysis needs.
Hunted Labs: Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies. built by Hunted Labs. Core capabilities include Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment..
Meterian Componentpedia: Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hunted Labs differentiates with Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment. Meterian Componentpedia differentiates with Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis.
Hunted Labs is developed by Hunted Labs. Meterian Componentpedia is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hunted Labs and Meterian Componentpedia serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Open Source, Package Security. Key differences: Hunted Labs is Commercial while Meterian Componentpedia is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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