Humera: Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs. built by Humera Technologies. Core capabilities include Invisible bot detection without user interaction, Real-time risk scoring in 20ms, Behavioral and motion signal analysis..

HydroX AI Intelligent Guardian: AI-powered bot detection that classifies automated traffic to block threats in real time. built by HydroX AI. Core capabilities include Behavioral biometrics analysis (mouse movements, clicks, keyboard inputs), Device fingerprinting via machine learning, persistent across cookie clears and proxies, Contextual awareness analysis using time, geolocation, and business context..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.