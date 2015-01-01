HUMAN Transaction Abuse: Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking at the edge, Machine learning-based fraud detection, Behavioral analysis of user activity..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.