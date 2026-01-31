HUMAN Transaction Abuse: Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking at the edge, Machine learning-based fraud detection, Behavioral analysis of user activity..

KELA Identity Guard: Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.