HUMAN Transaction Abuse: Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking at the edge, Machine learning-based fraud detection, Behavioral analysis of user activity..

Hypernative Wallet Protect: API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.