Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hopper Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hopper Security. snync is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Development teams with private npm or PyPI packages should use snync to block the one dependency confusion vector that most SCA tools ignore: unregistered private package names sitting unprotected on public registries. It's free and takes minutes to run against your package manifest, making it a no-friction addition to any CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your organization doesn't publish internal packages or already enforces strict registry policies; the tool solves a specific attack surface, not general supply chain risk.
AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries.
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Common questions about comparing Hopper Security vs snync for your software composition analysis needs.
Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..
snync: A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hopper Security and snync serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, Package Security. Key differences: Hopper Security is Commercial while snync is Free, snync is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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