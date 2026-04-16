Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hopper Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hopper Security. sdc-check is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open-source dependencies at scale need sdc-check because it catches the supply-chain risks that traditional SCA tools skip: obfuscated payloads, malicious install scripts, and unsafe lock file mutations that signal post-fetch tampering. The 142 GitHub stars and zero-friction free model mean you can test it in your CI/CD pipeline today without procurement friction. Skip this if your org needs SBOM generation or license compliance scanning; sdc-check is narrowly focused on detecting active threats in dependency chains, not inventory management.
AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands.
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Common questions about comparing Hopper Security vs sdc-check for your software composition analysis needs.
Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..
sdc-check: A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hopper Security is developed by Hopper Security. sdc-check is open-source with 142 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hopper Security and sdc-check serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Package Security, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: Hopper Security is Commercial while sdc-check is Free, sdc-check is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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