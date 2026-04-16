Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker

DevOps teams managing multiple Nexus repositories across public and private namespaces should run Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker before any supply chain attack surfaces in production. The script catches the exact attack vector that dependency confusion exploits,name collisions between internal and external artifacts,by doing what Nexus itself doesn't: automated cross-repository duplicate detection. Skip this if you're on a single repository or use private package registries with strict namespace isolation; the tool's value collapses when naming conflicts are architecturally impossible.