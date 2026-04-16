Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..

LunaTrace: LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.