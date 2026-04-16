Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hopper Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hopper Security. LunaTrace is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open source dependencies in GitHub repositories should pick LunaTrace because it catches vulnerable libraries before code reaches production and costs nothing to deploy. The tool integrates directly into GitHub workflows, removing the friction of bolting security onto an existing pipeline; 1,468 GitHub stars reflects genuine adoption among developers who actually use it. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or dependency management for languages outside the JavaScript and Python ecosystems where LunaTrace has the strongest coverage.
AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment.
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Common questions about comparing Hopper Security vs LunaTrace for your software composition analysis needs.
Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..
LunaTrace: LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hopper Security is developed by Hopper Security. LunaTrace is open-source with 1,468 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hopper Security and LunaTrace serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, CVE, Open Source. Key differences: Hopper Security is Commercial while LunaTrace is Free, LunaTrace is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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