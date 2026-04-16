Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hopper Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hopper Security. Hunted Labs is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hunted Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
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AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing Hopper Security vs Hunted Labs for your software composition analysis needs.
Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..
Hunted Labs: Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies. built by Hunted Labs. Core capabilities include Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hopper Security differentiates with AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries. Hunted Labs differentiates with Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment.
Hopper Security is developed by Hopper Security. Hunted Labs is developed by Hunted Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hopper Security and Hunted Labs serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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