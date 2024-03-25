Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hooker is a free mobile app security tool. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android security teams doing hands-on threat hunting and reverse engineering will get the most from Hooker because it lets you intercept and inspect API calls in real time without modifying source code, giving you visibility into runtime behavior that static analysis misses. The open-source model and 415 GitHub stars mean the framework has active community validation and you're not locked into vendor timelines for Android version support. Skip this if you need mobile app security at scale across iOS and Android or automated policy enforcement; Hooker is a developer tool for deep inspection, not a compliance platform.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Hooker vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your mobile app security needs.
Hooker: An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hooker is open-source with 415 GitHub stars. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hooker and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Key differences: Hooker is Free while Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial, Hooker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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