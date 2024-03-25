Hooker: An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework..

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.