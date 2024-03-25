Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hooker is a free mobile app security tool. House is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Android security teams doing hands-on threat hunting and reverse engineering will get the most from Hooker because it lets you intercept and inspect API calls in real time without modifying source code, giving you visibility into runtime behavior that static analysis misses. The open-source model and 415 GitHub stars mean the framework has active community validation and you're not locked into vendor timelines for Android version support. Skip this if you need mobile app security at scale across iOS and Android or automated policy enforcement; Hooker is a developer tool for deep inspection, not a compliance platform.
Mobile app security engineers who need to reverse-engineer and tamper with iOS and Android binaries will find House invaluable; it gives you Frida's runtime inspection power without writing custom scripts, and the 1,460 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners doing this work. The Web GUI cuts setup friction compared to command-line Frida, making it practical for repeated analysis across multiple apps. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; House is a manual inspection tool for people who know what they're hunting for.
An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
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Common questions about comparing Hooker vs House for your mobile app security needs.
Hooker: An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework..
House: House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hooker is open-source with 415 GitHub stars. House is open-source with 1,460 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hooker and House serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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