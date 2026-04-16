Honeypotz AI Studio: Confidential computing platform securing AI/ML models and sensitive data. built by Honeypotz Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven cyber threat detection and neutralization, CPU-level AI/ML model protection (Quantum Armor Technology), EKG biometric identity validation (DeepBeat ID)..

Sarus SarusLLM: Privacy-preserving LLM fine-tuning platform using Differential Privacy. built by Sarus. Core capabilities include Differentially-Private LLM fine-tuning via DP-SGD, Data clean room environment for LLM training without direct data access, Synthetic data generation from sensitive datasets..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.