Lorica Private Pursuit

Organizations running AIaaS platforms or analytics services on shared infrastructure need Lorica Private Pursuit to process sensitive customer data without exposing it to the platform itself, solving the trust problem that blocks enterprise adoption. The tool maps to all three NIST Protect functions,data security, platform security, and infrastructure resilience,because it encrypts data end-to-end while keeping computation isolated, meaning your customers' models and datasets stay opaque to you and your cloud provider. Skip this if you're building internal AI tools; the overhead only pays off when your business model depends on handling other people's confidential workloads.