HiddenLayer AISec Platform: Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications..

Oso: Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents. built by Oso..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.