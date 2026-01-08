HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response

Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLM vendors need HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response because it's the only tool that catches prompt injection and model tampering in real time across OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, and other major platforms simultaneously. The vendor maps findings directly to MITRE ATLAS and OWASP LLM Top 10, which means your threat intelligence and incident response workflows actually connect to AI-specific attack patterns instead of forcing analogs from traditional AppSec. Skip this if your organization treats generative AI as an experimentation layer rather than a production dependency; the real value emerges only when you're managing autonomous agents or running LLMs at scale.