Cygeniq AI: AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security. built by Cygeniq AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection, GenAI enabled Automated RIsk, Compliance and governance advisory platform..

Netskope SkopeAI: AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include ML-based cloud DLP with real-time data protection, Train Your Own Classifiers (TYOC) technology, Polymorphic malware and zero-day threat detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.