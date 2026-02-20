HEROIC DarkWatch: Enterprise dark web monitoring platform for stolen credential detection. built by HEROIC. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time dark web, deep web, and open web monitoring for compromised credentials, Access to 400+ billion breach records from breaches, stealer logs, and underground sources, Multi-identity monitoring across emails, usernames, domains, IPs, phone numbers, and SSNs..

LastPass Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of email addresses against breached credential databases, Real-time alerts when credentials are found on the dark web, Email address monitoring configuration through security dashboard..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.