Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Teams responsible for supply chain security in mid-market and enterprise organizations should choose Xygeni Malware Across DevOps for its ML-based detection of unknown malware in open-source dependencies, a gap most SCA tools ignore. The tool maps directly to GV.SC governance requirements and maintains a historical malicious package database that catches both known and novel threats before they reach production. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime container protection or if you need integrated SBOM generation; Xygeni is malware-focused and won't replace your existing dependency inventory tooling.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
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Common questions about comparing HERCULES SecSAM vs Xygeni Malware Across DevOps for your software composition analysis needs.
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
Xygeni Malware Across DevOps: Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include ML-assisted malware detection engine for unknown threats, Malicious code detection in application source code, Malicious package detection in open-source components..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification. Xygeni Malware Across DevOps differentiates with ML-assisted malware detection engine for unknown threats, Malicious code detection in application source code, Malicious package detection in open-source components.
HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HERCULES SecSAM and Xygeni Malware Across DevOps serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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