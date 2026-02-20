HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..

Xygeni Malware Across DevOps: Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include ML-assisted malware detection engine for unknown threats, Malicious code detection in application source code, Malicious package detection in open-source components..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.