Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. Sonatype SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Sonatype. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling software supply chains will find immediate value in Sonatype SBOM Manager because it actually automates VEX annotation workflows instead of leaving you to track vulnerability resolutions manually across spreadsheets. The tool's native support for both CycloneDX and SPDX formats plus API-driven ingestion means your SBOM pipeline won't grind to a halt waiting on format conversions. Skip this if your organization runs minimal third-party components or hasn't yet formalized SBOM ingestion as a process; the tool assumes you're already generating SBOMs and need governance at scale, not starting from zero on component visibility.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
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Common questions about comparing HERCULES SecSAM vs Sonatype SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
Sonatype SBOM Manager: Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification. Sonatype SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution.
HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. Sonatype SBOM Manager is developed by Sonatype. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HERCULES SecSAM integrates with CI/CD pipelines (via issue tracking management systems). Sonatype SBOM Manager integrates with Hugging Face. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
HERCULES SecSAM and Sonatype SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover License Compliance, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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