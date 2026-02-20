HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..

Sonatype SBOM Manager: Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.