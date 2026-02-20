Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. Scribe Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by scribe security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale should use Scribe Platform specifically to catch supply chain compromises before they reach production, not after; the SBOM enrichment with actionable insights means you're not just collecting metadata but actually validating what's in your artifacts. SLSA and SSDF compliance support maps directly to what federal buyers and enterprise procurement now require. The 18-person vendor is a real constraint if you need white-glove onboarding or custom integrations; you're getting a focused tool, not an all-in-one platform with dedicated support staff.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
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Common questions about comparing HERCULES SecSAM vs Scribe Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
Scribe Platform: SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security. built by scribe security. Core capabilities include SBOM management and sharing, SBOM enrichment with actionable insights, Container integrity validation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification. Scribe Platform differentiates with SBOM management and sharing, SBOM enrichment with actionable insights, Container integrity validation.
HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. Scribe Platform is developed by scribe security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HERCULES SecSAM and Scribe Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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