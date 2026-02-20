HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..

Scribe Platform: SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security. built by scribe security. Core capabilities include SBOM management and sharing, SBOM enrichment with actionable insights, Container integrity validation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.