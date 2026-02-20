Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by PlaxidityX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security because it extracts SBOMs directly from compiled binaries,AUTOSAR, Linux, Android,without requiring source code access, which most competitors demand. The tool maps to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM functions with automated vulnerability prioritization against public and private databases, plus UN R155 and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance reporting that satisfies OEM audit requirements out of the box. Skip this if your supply chain includes non-automotive software; the feature set is purpose-built for ECU and vehicle model asset tracking, not general enterprise software inventory.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing HERCULES SecSAM vs PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security: Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model.
HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is developed by PlaxidityX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HERCULES SecSAM integrates with CI/CD pipelines (via issue tracking management systems). PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security integrates with PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
HERCULES SecSAM and PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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