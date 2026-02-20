HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..

Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner): SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning of container images, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, License information reporting..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.