Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner)
Startups and mid-market teams building container pipelines need BOSSC to catch vulnerable dependencies before they ship. The tool generates actionable SBOMs with upgrade recommendations, integrates natively into CI/CD workflows, and uses hybrid scanning (open source plus proprietary engines) that cuts false positives where smaller teams lack triage bandwidth. Skip this if you need runtime detection or network policy enforcement; BOSSC stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what containers do once deployed.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance.
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Common questions about comparing HERCULES SecSAM vs Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) for your software composition analysis needs.
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner): SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning of container images, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, License information reporting..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification. Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning of container images, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, License information reporting.
HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HERCULES SecSAM and Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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