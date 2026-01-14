Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform
Development teams tired of juggling separate SAST, SCA, and DAST tools will find Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform worth the migration; it consolidates those functions into CI/CD pipelines and actually reduces false positives through automated risk prioritization rather than just adding more noise. The platform's no-code API model and governance automation across ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC mean security gets baked into development workflows without requiring teams to rebuild their entire toolchain. Pass if your organization needs deep CSPM capabilities for cloud infrastructure; Start Left prioritizes application-layer scanning and code-to-deployment security, not cloud posture management at enterprise scale.
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.
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Common questions about comparing Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management vs Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection. Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform differentiates with Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management and Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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