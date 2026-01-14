Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..

Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.