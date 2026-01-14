Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..

Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform: Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior. built by Rein Security. Core capabilities include Agentless real-time application visibility across dev, staging, and production, AI and MCP protection with agent and prompt monitoring, API discovery and protection without scanning or sampling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.