Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Prime Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
Development teams embedded in Jira and GitHub workflows should adopt Prime Security Platform to catch architectural flaws before code lands, not after deployment. Its Security Context Graph persists design decisions across sprints and surfaces attack patterns against real threat behaviors, addressing the ID.RA gap most AppSec tools leave open. Skip this if your team needs runtime detection or policy enforcement; Prime is design-stage risk analysis, which means it prevents entire classes of problems rather than detecting them in production.
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis
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Common questions about comparing Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management vs Prime Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection. Prime Security Platform differentiates with Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Prime Security Platform is developed by Prime Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management and Prime Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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