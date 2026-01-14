Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security
Development teams shipping code faster than their AppSec can keep up should pick Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for its AI-driven triage that separates real vulnerabilities from noise before they hit pull request review. The platform covers the full NIST chain from risk assessment through continuous monitoring, with runtime reachability analysis cutting false positives in ways static-only scanners simply cannot. Skip this if your organization needs broad infrastructure security beyond the application layer; Kodem is explicitly code-to-runtime focused, not a platform security solution.
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
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Common questions about comparing Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management vs Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security: AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security differentiates with AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management and Kodem Zero-waste Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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