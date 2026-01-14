Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from fragmented scanners will find real value in Ivanti Neurons for ASPM's ability to normalize and prioritize across 100+ sources using threat intelligence correlation. The RS³ risk scoring methodology and SLA-based closure workflows transform vulnerability management from a reactive checkbox into an actual risk conversation with development teams. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool and has the discipline to manually triage findings; Ivanti's automation advantage only pays off when you're aggregating signals across multiple scanning platforms.
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management vs Ivanti Neurons for ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection. Ivanti Neurons for ASPM differentiates with Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management and Ivanti Neurons for ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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