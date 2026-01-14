Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..

Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.