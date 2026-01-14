Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..

The Update Framework (TUF): A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.