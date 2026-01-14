Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Retire.js is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
JavaScript-heavy development teams need Retire.js because it scans your entire dependency tree in seconds and catches known vulnerabilities in libraries before they reach production. With 3,959 GitHub stars and active maintenance tracking CVEs across npm, it's the fastest way to generate an accurate SBOM for your JavaScript stack; most teams integrate it into CI/CD with zero friction. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or transitive dependency risk scoring beyond "is this version vulnerable," because Retire.js tells you what's broken, not why it matters in your specific architecture.
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
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Common questions about comparing Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation vs Retire.js for your software composition analysis needs.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..
Retire.js: JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is developed by Heeler. Retire.js is open-source with 3,959 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation and Retire.js serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is Commercial while Retire.js is Free, Retire.js is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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