SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.

Retire.js

JavaScript-heavy development teams need Retire.js because it scans your entire dependency tree in seconds and catches known vulnerabilities in libraries before they reach production. With 3,959 GitHub stars and active maintenance tracking CVEs across npm, it's the fastest way to generate an accurate SBOM for your JavaScript stack; most teams integrate it into CI/CD with zero friction. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or transitive dependency risk scoring beyond "is this version vulnerable," because Retire.js tells you what's broken, not why it matters in your specific architecture.