LavaMoat

JavaScript development teams shipping to production need LavaMoat because it's the only tool that actually isolates malicious dependencies at runtime rather than just flagging them in a report. The project has 1,124 GitHub stars and sees active use in supply chain security workflows where detection alone isn't enough; LavaMoat enforces a capability-based security model that contains what SCA tools can only warn about. Skip this if your team uses mostly compiled languages or if you need a unified SCA platform that covers Python, Go, and Java alongside JavaScript; LavaMoat is deliberately JavaScript-focused and free, which means you're getting focused depth instead of breadth.