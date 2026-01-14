Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. LavaMoat is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
JavaScript development teams shipping to production need LavaMoat because it's the only tool that actually isolates malicious dependencies at runtime rather than just flagging them in a report. The project has 1,124 GitHub stars and sees active use in supply chain security workflows where detection alone isn't enough; LavaMoat enforces a capability-based security model that contains what SCA tools can only warn about. Skip this if your team uses mostly compiled languages or if you need a unified SCA platform that covers Python, Go, and Java alongside JavaScript; LavaMoat is deliberately JavaScript-focused and free, which means you're getting focused depth instead of breadth.
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation vs LavaMoat for your software composition analysis needs.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..
LavaMoat: A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is developed by Heeler. LavaMoat is open-source with 1,124 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation and LavaMoat serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Security. Key differences: Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is Commercial while LavaMoat is Free, LavaMoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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