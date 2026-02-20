Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Havoc Shield. Resource Counter is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Havoc Shield Asset Inventory because it surfaces unauthorized hardware and software without the deployment overhead of larger competitors. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM Asset Management and runs entirely in the cloud, meaning no agent bloat or infrastructure work to get a baseline within weeks. Skip this if you need deep behavioral analytics or risk scoring tied to actual threat exposure; Havoc Shield catalogs what you have, not what can actually hurt you.
DevOps and cloud security teams managing sprawling AWS multi-region deployments will find Resource Counter valuable for the foundational visibility problem it solves: getting an accurate inventory of what you actually have before you can secure it. The command line approach keeps overhead minimal and makes integration into existing automation workflows straightforward, avoiding the bloat of GUI-heavy tools. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring or compliance reporting; Resource Counter is inventory-first, not a replacement for continuous asset management platforms.
Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure.
A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying.
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Common questions about comparing Havoc Shield Asset Inventory vs Resource Counter for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Havoc Shield Asset Inventory: Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking..
Resource Counter: A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Havoc Shield Asset Inventory and Resource Counter serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Infrastructure, Inventory. Key differences: Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is Commercial while Resource Counter is Free, Resource Counter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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