Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
@hapi/crumb is a free api security tool. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Hapi framework teams who need lightweight CSRF protection without external dependencies should reach for @hapi/crumb; it integrates directly into request lifecycle with minimal configuration overhead. The tool has 170 GitHub stars and sees active maintenance within the hapi ecosystem, signaling real production adoption. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need CSRF defense that works across multiple frameworks; @hapi/crumb is purpose-built for hapi applications and won't generalize.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing @hapi/crumb vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your api security needs.
@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
@hapi/crumb and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: @hapi/crumb is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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