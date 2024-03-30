Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hapi is a free api security tool. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams building APIs from scratch will find Hapi's security-by-default architecture saves months of hardening work; its plugin system lets you bake authentication, validation, and CORS rules into the framework itself rather than bolting them on afterward. With 14,784 GitHub stars and active maintenance, you're not betting on a ghost project. Skip Hapi if your team is already committed to Express or Fastify; switching frameworks mid-project costs more than the security gains justify.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing Hapi vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your api security needs.
Hapi: Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hapi and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: Hapi is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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