Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring

Startups and mid-market companies that need fast visibility into leaked credentials and breached assets should use Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring; it detects exposed data across dark web marketplaces, Telegram, and TOR without requiring agent deployment or IT overhead. The tool covers both ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get breach notification and an ongoing cyber risk rating from darknet intelligence in one dashboard. Skip this if your primary concern is ransomware negotiation intelligence or deep-dive threat actor attribution; Halo's strength is early warning for credential exposure, not adversary profiling.